Water industry set to announce new boss ahead of nationalisation fight

A former Centrica executive is set to be announced as the new boss of the UK’s biggest water trade body as the industry gears up to fight nationalisation and a regulatory crackdown.

Water UK is set to appoint Christine McGourty as its new chief executive, Sky News reported.

The announcement of her appointment is expected later this week.

Read more: Water giants on collision course with Ofwat ahead of crunch ruling

McGourty was formerly the BBC’s science and technology correspondent and prior to that was a technology specialist at the Daily Telegraph.

She has since worked in communications and public affairs for trade body Energy UK, British Gas-owner Centrica and engineering and technology business Laird.

She will succeed Michael Roberts in the role who has run the organisation for the last four years.

Her impending appointment coincides with a tricky time for the sector.

The Labour Party has said it will nationalise the UK’s private water companies if it wins the upcoming General Election.

Even if Labour does not win the election next month, the water industry is still facing a squeeze from politicians and regulators.

Read more: Labour’s nationalisation plans are a risk to London’s investment appeal

Regulator Ofwat is due to issue its final price settlements with major water companies next month.

The regulator stunned the industry in July, when it rejected all but three leading suppliers’ business plans for 2020-2025.

Ofwat demanded water companies pay their debts faster, become more efficient and treat customers better.

Ofwat’s stance sparked fury among water companies and led to accusations from major investors in the industry that the regulator was becoming politicised.

A Water UK spokesperson said the body would announce its new chief executive this week but would not confirm who it would be.

