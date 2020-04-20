Ofcom has sanctioned London Live after the TV channel aired an interview with conspiracy theorist David Icke that contained “potentially harmful” views about the coronavirus outbreak.

The regulator received 48 complaints about the 80-minute programme, in which Icke made a raft of unsubstantiated claims, including that official health advice was designed to further the ambitions of a clandestine cult that controlled the world.

Ofcom’s investigation concluded that the views risked causing significant harm to viewers in London during the pandemic.

London Live is owned by Evgeny Lebedev, the Russian media mogul behind the Evening Standard and Independent newspapers.

The watchdog said Icke had a right to hold and express his views, while the broadcaster was entitled to air material that diverged from or challenged official public health information.

However, it said the claims went largely unchallenged throughout the interview and were presented without any supporting evidence, risking significant harm to viewers who may have been particularly vulnerable as a result of the pandemic.

As a result, London Live failed in its responsibility to ensure viewers were adequately protected, it said.

The channel must broadcast a summary of Ofcom’s findings. The watchdog is considering whether to impose any further sanction.

A London Live spokesperson said: “London Live respects Ofcom’s decision in this case and apologises for any harm this may have caused.”

Ofcom today also issued guidance to ITV following comments made by This Morning host Eamonn Holmes about coronavirus and 5G.

The regulator received 755 complaints after Holmes appeared to fuel conspiracy theories linking the virus with the mobile technology by criticising the “mainstream media” for debunking the myth.

“It is very easy to say it is not true because it suits the state narrative,” he said.

Ofcom said the comments were “ill-judged and risked undermining viewers’ trust in advice from public authorities and scientific evidence”.

“His statements were also highly sensitive in view of the recent attacks on mobile phone masts in the UK, caused by conspiracy theories linking 5G technology and the virus,” it added.

The government, health officials and the mobile industry have all warned that the arson attacks were putting lives at risk.

Ofcom said it had taken into consideration an on-air rebuttal by This Morning consumer editor Alice Beer and a statement broadcast by Holmes the following day.

As a result, the watchdog has issued guidance to ITV and its presenters on ensuring discussions about unproven claims and theories are presented with enough context.