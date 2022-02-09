Watchdog opens investigation into Sir Captain Tom’s charity accounts

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The UK charity watchdog is set to launch an investigation into the accounts of the charity set up to honour lockdown legend Sir Captain Tom Moore.

Sir Tom became a household name in 2020 after he walked 100 laps in his garden, raising £33m for the NHS.

However, accounts show that the Captain Tom Foundation gave out grants of £160,000 to four charities and paid out more than £162,000 in management costs in its first year.

The financial statement included reimbursement costs of £16,097 paid to Club Nook Limited, a company run by Hannah Ingram-Moore, Sir Tom’s daughter. These costs were for accommodation, security and transport for Sir Tom “travelling around the UK to promote the charitable company”.

There were also payments of £37,942 that were paid to Maytrix Group Limited, a company run by Ingram-Moore and her husband, relating to photography, office rental, telephone and third-party consultancy costs.

The foundation has said that it welcomes the investigation and the government-led Charity Commission said: “We have been in ongoing contact with the trustees of the Captain Tom Foundation on its set-up and governance arrangements and as part of this work will now assess the charity’s recently submitted accounts.”

Just because the commission has launched the investigation doesn’t necessarily mean there has been any wrongdoing from the charity.

The Army veteran was knighted by the Queen in July 2020, and died last year at the age of 100.