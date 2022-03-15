Ocean Outdoor holds on to £25m BFI IMAX advertising contract

The leading operator of premium digital out of home advertising in the UK, the Netherlands, the Nordics and Germany, Ocean Outdoor has nabbed the contract for the iconic BFI IMAX in London yet again.

Ocean has held the rights to sell the unique outdoor advertising landmark for more than 10 years, and following a competitive pitch process, the company’s contract is set to be renewed for another five years with a lifetime value of £25m.

The BFI IMAX is Europe’s largest OOH canvas, and Ocean first won the BFI IMAX advertising contract back in April 2006.

Global brands such as Apple, Universal Pictures, Netflix, LMVH, Mercedes, Tiffany, Hugo Boss and HSBC have occupied the famous advertising banner under Ocean’s tenure.

With a vision for the future, Ocean Labs and Ocean Studio will roll a new suite of creative initiatives including 3D visual experiences, animated holographics and projection mapping and mobile augmented reality, allowing advertisers to make use of the “virtual” skyline above the physical IMAX with richer and more immersive content.

Lisa Rowe, BFI director of strategic projects, said: “The BFI are delighted to name Ocean Outdoor as our Preferred Bidder and look forward to continuing with our partnership for the next five years, subject to contract. The BFI IMAX advertising wrap is a critical revenue stream that supports delivery of the BFI’s UK wide cultural activities and Ocean’s proposal provides the BFI with surety of significant income over the length of the contract.

“In what was a highly competitive pitch process, Ocean demonstrated a clear, ambitious vision for one of the world’s best known and highly demanded advertising assets. We are genuinely excited to work with Ocean in delivering on that vision which will support the continued success of the BFI IMAX.”

Ocean CEO, Tim Bleakley, said: “To have retained such a highly contested long-term contract is a significant win for the Ocean Group and a testament to the UK management team. The BFI IMAX is one of the most recognised OOH landmarks in the world. We look forward to continuing to work with the BFI to deliver on its objectives for the next five years.”