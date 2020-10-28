Turner at the Tate Britain: An Imax-sized naval blockbuster

Tate Britain’s first major exhibition since the onset of our present crisis, Turner’s Modern World, is an Imax-sized naval blockbuster screened across a hundred canvases.

This collection of works from across the span of JMW Turner’s career is a wild, terrifying documentary about a world turned on its head by industrialisation and war.

Read more: The City A.M. Weekend – how to have fun in the age of Covid

Turner’s 19th century paintings capture the awesome and terrible power of the machines men built: vast warships that dwarf their charges; furnaces whose searing heat emulates from the canvas. They give you an inkling of the overwhelming scale of this new age.

He also grappled with the equally vast humanitarian issues of his time, from the atrocity of slavery to the futility of war. He imagined ferocious, fiery scenes in which the seas churn with the bodies of slaves, thrown casually overboard for the crime of being ill. He painted eerie hellscapes in which hillsides are strewn with the broken bodies of soldiers. These pieces are grand, orchestral laments, scored by a man who grasped the enormity of his situation and committed it to canvas with an intense visual poetry.

It seems almost absurd to imagine a contemporary artist detailing today’s seismic industrial shifts in such a way – Amazon workers toiling in monstrous factories, or endless rows of call centre workers. The digital age lacks the visual clout.

The thread that runs through Turner’s work, from his smallest, most delicate watercolours to the most bombastic, wall-sized oils, is his fascination with representing light, be it fire pouring from the belly of a vast machine, moonlight cast onto a gently glowing lime kiln, or the blood red of a searing sunset.

Read more: The Secret Garden review – death by 1,000 adaptations

He was also, unknowingly, among the first artists to capture the early stages of climate change. He painted the belching chimneys of steam boats as they first chugged down the Thames. He squinted through the smog of Victorian London and saw a hazy beauty.

From the vantagepoint of 2020, a time when the world seems to be forever careering into one disaster or another, it’s fascinating to see the world from another pivotal moment, one that, despite its horrors, seemed to at least offer the hope of something better.