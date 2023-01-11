Ocado beats Google, Microsoft and Mastercard to become one of best firms to work for in Britain

Ocado

Food delivery tech firm Ocado beat Google, Microsoft and Mastercard to be crowned as one of the best firms to work for in the UK.

In fresh data published by Glassdoor today, Bain & Company was rated Britain’s top employer, with the tech sector dominating the list, taking 21 out of 50 spots.

There were 13 newcomers on the survey, while Meta and Sky Bet fell off the list completely, and newcomers included the Office for National Statistics in 21st place and Heathrow Airport at 46th place.

At total of 13 different industries were mentioned in the survey, with Google remaining the only firm to have been included in the Top 50 every year that it’s been released.

Deloitte was the only one of the Big Four accountancy firms represented, in 32nd place, while other big firms such as Mastercard, Microsoft and Adobe came in 6th, 13th and 14th place, respectively.

But Ocado was one of the biggest movers, breaking into the top five.

After helping to feed the nation during the pandemic, Ocado Technology’s CEO James Matthews exclusively told City A.M. the “rankings are driven by the experience and feedback of colleagues, so to see Ocado Technology near the top of the list is really gratifying.”

Read more Ocado shares soar after partnership with South Korea’s Lotte Shopping

Companies at the top of the list had a mixture of offering employees a good work-life balance, pay benefits, development opportunities and a collaborate team and culture.

Amid the cost of living crisis, the report also noted that employees’ discussion about inflation and the general price of food and energy was up a staggering 297 per cent in the last 12 months.

“The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences,” Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor’s chief executive, said.

“It’s encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits and flexible work environments as we head into 2023. I sincerely congratulate all of the Best Places to Work winners,” he added.

The top ten UK Best Places to Work 2023 are:

Bain & Company (4.7 rating out of 5) ServiceNow (4.7) Boston Consulting Group (4.7) Equinix (4.7) Ocado Technology (4.6) Mastercard (4.6) Google (4.6) Arup (4.6) Salesforce (4.6) Version 1 (4.6)