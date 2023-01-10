FTSE 100 live: New year rally loses steam on central bank rate warnings

The flagship index shed 0.3 per cent to trade at 7,701.91 points, while the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, lost 0.35 per cent to fall to 19,411.19 points (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 premier index’s new year rally lost some steam during opening exchanges today driven by investors wobbling over a string of hawkish comments from central bankers.

The flagship index shed 0.3 per cent to trade at 7,701.91 points, while the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, lost 0.35 per cent to fall to 19,411.19 points.

The early losses were sparked by traders betting top central banks, such as the Bank of England and US Federal Reserve, will push back against market optimism over how high interest rates will peak this year.

Read more Bank of England chief economist Pill admits we ‘underestimated’ inflation surge

Chief economist at the Bank, Huw Pill, who admitted it underestimated the surge in inflation also signalled he will back another 50 basis point rise at the next MPC meeting on 2 February, sending borrowing costs to four per cent.

He unveiled the Bank is concerned about soaring wages – which are trailing inflation – engineering “persistent” price rises in a speech in the US yesterday.

FTSE 100 edged lower this morning

Source: TradingView

“The labour market holds the key and we’re not seeing much in the way of slack,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto.

Fed chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on a panel hosted by the Swedish central bank – the first in the world – later today. He will be joined by Bank governor Andrew Bailey.

Recent data has indicated inflation in the UK and US has passed its peak and will gradually fall 2023, raising the likelihood of the Fed and BoE taking their feet off the accelerator.

Middle class favourite and online supermarket Ocado dragged the FTSE 100 lower, losing 2.4 per cent and sinking to the bottom of the index.

The company’s shares tanked last year as shoppers returned to physical supermarkets after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. It has kicked off 2023 positively.

Pound sterling weakened around 0.2 per cent against the US dollar.

Oil prices dropped 0.7 per cent.