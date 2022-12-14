Sigh of relief as inflation eases slightly: UK price index drops to 10.7 per cent

An icy cold London is treated to red hot inflation figures this a.m., albeit slightly lower than the previous month.

UK inflation eased back by more than expected last month from October’s 41-year high, but households remained under pressure due to sky-high food and energy costs, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 10.7 per cent in November, from 11.1 per cent in October.

It said the drop largely followed falls in the price of petrol and diesel. Economists had expected CPI inflation to fall to 10.9 per cent.

It marks a welcome decline from the eye-watering 11.1 per cent seen in October, when soaring energy bills sent inflation to its highest level since October 1981.

But food prices are still surging – up by 16.4 per cent on annual basis last month – while power bills are still painfully high, despite government support.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Although still at historically high levels, annual inflation eased slightly in November.

“Prices are still rising, but by less than this time last year, with the most notable example of this being motor fuels.” Grant Fitzner, ONS

“Tobacco and clothing prices also rose, but again by less than we saw this time last year.

“This was partially offset by prices in restaurants, cafes and pubs, which went up this year compared to falling a year ago.”

The figures come ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate decision on Thursday, when it is expected to heap further misery on households with another increase, with a likely rise from 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent to rein in surging inflation.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt called inflation this morning “the number one enemy”.

He said: “The aftershocks of Covid-19 and (Vladimir) Putin’s weaponisation of gas mean high inflation is plaguing economies across Europe and I know families and businesses are struggling here in the UK.”

“Inflation is the number one enemy that makes everyone poorer.” Jeremy Hunt this a.m.

The chancellor stressed that “getting inflation down so people’s wages go further is my top priority, which is why we are holding down energy bills this winter through our energy price guarantee scheme and implementing a plan to help halve inflation next year.”

“I know it is tough for many right now but it is vital that we take the tough decisions needed to tackle inflation,” Hunt continued.

“If we make the wrong choices now, high prices will persist and prolong the pain for millions.”

Meanwhile, Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said this morning: “The question people across Britain will be asking themselves this morning is: ‘Do I and my family feel better off under the Tories?’

“The answer will be no.”

She said the figures underlined the weakness of the economy but claimed Labour offered an alternative to a “path of managed decline”.

Also responding to this morning’s figures, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said the Tory record on tackling the rising cost of living had been “nothing short of a disgrace”.

She said: “Inflation is wreaking havoc on our country as bills continue to skyrocket out of control.

“Under the Conservative government double-digit inflation has become the grim norm.

“Every Conservative chancellor in post this year has done nothing to stop sky-high prices hitting struggling families and pensioners.

“Their track record on the cost-of-living crisis has been nothing short of a disgrace, especially as their latest budget hiked taxes on Britain’s hardworking middle.

“Enough is enough, this economic chaos needs to end now.”

