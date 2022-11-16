Jaw dropping: UK inflation hits highest level in 40 years at 11.1 per cent

Inflation is up again this month as the rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to 11.1 per cent in October, from 10.1 per cent in September, the Office for National Statistics said this morning.

It marks the highest level of inflation since January 1982.

City and Bank of England economists had forecast that the latest data would show inflation jumping to 10.7 per cent, from 10.1 per cent in September, so today’s number is higher than anticipated.

The sharp rise comes after the hike in the energy price cap in October as a result of sky-high wholesale prices amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.

But the rise in bills has been cushioned after the Government stepped in to limit the increase in bills to around £2,500-a-year for households, with support also offered to businesses.

ONS analysis

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said: “Rising gas and electricity prices drove headline inflation to its highest level for over 40 years, despite the Energy Price Guarantee.

“Over the past year, gas prices have climbed nearly 130 per cent while electricity has risen by around 66 per cent. Increases across a range of food items also pushed up inflation.”

“These were partially offset by motor fuels, where average petrol prices fell on the month, while the price for diesel rose taking the disparity in price between the two fuels to the highest on record,” Fitzner added.

“There was further evidence that costs facing businesses are rising more slowly, driven by crude oil and petroleum prices.”

Chancellor response

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt blamed the impact of the pandemic and Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine for the spike in prices as he warned that “tough” decisions on tax and spending would be needed in Thursday’s autumn statement.

“The aftershock of Covid and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is driving up inflation in the UK and around the world,” he said.

“This insidious tax is eating into pay cheques, household budgets and savings, while thwarting any chance of long-term economic growth.” Jeremy Hunt this a.m.

“It is our duty to help the Bank of England in their mission to return inflation to target by acting responsibly with the nation’s finances. That requires some tough but necessary decisions on tax and spending to help balance the books,” Hunt said.

“We cannot have long-term, sustainable growth with high inflation. Tomorrow I will set out a plan to get debt falling, deliver stability, and drive down inflation while protecting the most vulnerable.”

NEW: Inflation up at 11.1% – a 40 year high. This will leave families incredibly worried.



We feel the potent impact of low growth & high inflation so harshly in Britain because 12 years of Tory economic failure have left us exposed.



Labour will secure our economy and grow it. — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) November 16, 2022

Retailers scream for immediate help

Retailers warned “there are few signs the cost-of-living crisis will abate any time soon” as they stepped up calls for help from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said this morning: “Many customers are keenly anticipating Black Friday deals and other promotions in the run up to Christmas, as they prepare to buy gifts and festive treats.

“Unfortunately, there are few signs the cost of living crisis will abate any time soon.” Helen Dickinson

“Tomorrow, the Chancellor will unveil the autumn budget, where he has the opportunity to provide support for struggling households and relieve some of the costs on retailers and their suppliers, which in turn put pressure on prices.

“Retailers face an £80m per year hike in business rates from April 2023, so urgent Government action is needed to mitigate this and prevent even higher inflation in the new year.”

‘Lethal combination’

Responding to this morning’s figures, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) warned of a “lethal combination of recession and runaway inflation” unless Jeremy Hunt acts.

BCC head of research David Bharier said: “While the Bank of England seeks to control inflation through further interest rate rises, this is a blunt instrument that fails to address the core drivers of inflation for most firms: soaring energy costs, global supply chain disruption, and rising staff costs due to labour shortages.

“Ahead of tomorrow’s autumn statement, businesses will need to see a clear plan from the Chancellor to boost business investment and growth, as well as targeted measures that ease the specific causes of inflation.

“The UK economy otherwise faces a lethal combination of recession and runaway inflation.”

Energy price cap

In response to the fast-rising prices, the Government promised in September that no household in the UK would pay more than 34p per unit of electricity and 10.3p for every unit of gas that they used.

For the average family, this would mean bills would reach around £2,500 per year, but households that used a lot of energy could pay more and people could reduce their bills by using less.

Before the price cap support, the Bank of England had warned that inflation could surge to 13.3 per cent in October, with estimations at the time that Ofgem’s price cap would skyrocket to around £3,450 without any Government help.

While inflation at 11.1 per cent is still eye-wateringly high, economists said there was hope this may be as bad as it gets – though it is unknown at this stage what support will be available after next April.

The support was announced under former prime minister Liz Truss, and was initially meant to last for two years. This was later reduced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to six months, after which it will be reviewed.

Ellie Henderson at Investec Economics said: “Although the headline rate of inflation is unlikely to be a pleasant read, comfort may be taken that on our forecasts it could represent the peak.

“We envisage that price growth will slow from here, dragged down as economic momentum slows.” Ellie Henderson at Investec Economics

“Helping this is that the sharp increases in energy price inflation are likely to be behind us.”

She added: “Gas prices have eased significantly from their peak and secondly, even if we were to see a sizeable rise in the energy price cap in April next year when the cap is next going to be reset, given wholesale gas prices futures, this is unlikely to be a larger monthly percentage rise than that of April 2022, meaning the annual rate will ease a little due to favourable base effects.”

Pound rebound

The pound’s recent rebound from record lows seen after the disastrous mini-budget will further help limit inflation pressures, making it less expensive to import goods and services from abroad, according to Investec.

October’s inflation hike is likely to reinforce expectations for another interest rate rise from the Bank of England when it meets next month, with many experts pencilling in a half point rise to 3.5 per cent.

This would follow the three quarter point rise to 3 per cent earlier this month – the biggest single increase since 1989 – as the Bank looks to rein in building inflation throughout the economy.

Jobs market data yesterday showed regular pay excluding bonuses jumped 5.7 per cent in the third quarter – the fastest growth since 2000, excluding the pandemic, when the end of furlough skewed figures.

But pay growth was still far outstripped by inflation, with real regular wages falling 3.8 per cent when taking account of CPI.