Numa launches first UK site in Bloomsbury as London’s hotel market picks up steam

NUMA Bloom will replace Bedford Corner Hotel

Berlin-based accommodation group Numa has announced the launch of a new hotel in London, with plans to expand to the rest of the UK.

The group operates as a “fully digitalised hospitality platform,” according to its website. It provides hotels, serviced apartments and hostels.

The new hotel, Numa Bloom, will replace the Bedford Corner Hotel on Bailey Street in Bloomsbury.

Philipp Rohweder, director of real estate in the Numa Group said: “We are thrilled to announce our expansion into the UK and our first property in London. As Europe’s most popular tourist destination and with a population of almost 9m, this cosmopolitan city could not be a better fit for the Numa success model.”

“We have taken another decisive step towards being present in all European metropolises,” he added.

After its UK launch, Numa will operate in 15 European countries and 33 European cities, with more than 5,850 rooms available.

According to the annual European Hotel Valuation Index (HVI), after a challenging pandemic period, a strong post-pandemic recovery in European travel has kept London’s hotels afloat in the last year. Hotel returns have risen to about 97 per cent of 2019 levels.

Dimitri Chandogin, President of the Numa Group, said: “We are delighted to be entering the UK market and are well prepared to further expand our portfolio in London and the UK. In the long term, we plan to be present in all major UK cities. We are actively looking for suitable properties in prime locations such as Brighton, Manchester, Bristol, Belfast, Edinburgh and Glasgow.”

Knight Frank’s hotel brokerage team advised on the deal.

The head of hotel brokerage at Knight Frank, Henry Jackson, said: “We are delighted to have acted for Philipp and the Numa team on their first hotel in London. Numa provides landlords with an established and credible operator and we are looking forward to see the further rollout of hotels across the UK.”