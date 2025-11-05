North Sea oil and gas production decline labelled an ’emergency’

Kemi Badenoch has labelled North Sea production declines an "emergency".

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has declared an oil and gas “emergency” in the North East of Scotland as she pushes the Labour government to overturn its ban on new oil and gas licenses.

Badenoch has pledged to “get Britain drilling again” in a new campaign in partnership with the Scottish Conservatives.

The announcement marks the Conservative leader’s growing focus on oil and gas, splitting from previous party leaders who were more critical of fossil fuels.

Badenoch, who is currently in Aberdeen, has called on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to scrap the green levy on energy bills at the Budget later this month.

The Tory leader has re-emphasised her party’s focus on providing cheap energy for families, claiming that the Government’s renewable energy ambitions are driving up electricity prices.

But the Government insists that investing in green power is “the best way” to bring down energy costs.

Badenoch announced last month that her party would scrap legislation forcing the government to achieve net zero by 2050.

Badenoch said the North East of Scotland, along with the UK, is facing an energy crisis and called on energy secretary Ed Miliband to allow new gas and oil licenses.

She believes this would stimulate economic growth and productivity, and save the livelihoods of oil and gas workers who she says face losing their jobs.

Badenoch hits out at Labour’s oil and gas policy

Labour promised in its manifesto not to grant new licenses on new oil and gas fields, but energy secretary Ed Miliband is reportedly considering watering down his ban on drilling in the North Sea.

Read more Tories vow to scrap net zero targets and prioritise cheap energy

Badenoch said: “By the end of Labour’s first term in office, it’s not inconceivable that Scotland’s oil and gas sector will be at serious risk, with domestic production currently set to half by 2030.

“That would be a shocking indictment of Labour’s energy policy, and a dangerous act of economic self-sabotage.

“If the Labour government fails to act, we could be witness to the end of our domestic energy security as we know it.”

Starmer in Brazil

Andrew Bowie MP, the shadow secretary of state for Scotland, said: “Labour and the SNP are putting the economic livelihood of Scotland, and the economic security of the UK in serious danger.

“Only the Conservatives have a clear plan to back our domestic energy industry – putting it front and centre in our plan to deliver a stronger economy.”

The Tory leader’s comments come as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer travels to the COP30 climate conference in Brazil.

Ahead of the conference he said that pushing for climate action is a “challenge,” but insisted that he is still committed to cutting emissions.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Kemi Badenoch is doubling down on the same failed Tory energy policy that caused the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

“The Conservatives’ anti-growth, anti-jobs, anti-investment position on clean energy would cost hundreds of thousands of jobs, leave Britain reliant on insecure expensive fossil fuels and lock families into higher bills for generations to come.