Norfolk holidays: the rewilding project where water buffalo run free

On safari at Fritton Park

An ambitious rewilding programme attracted Lynn Houghton to hang out with ponies and long horned cattle. It was one of her ideal Norfolk holidays

THE WEEKEND: Amongst the marshes, lakes and fields of Norfolk, a new trend is taking hold. Wild nature is coming back. For those considering a UK break this summer, you could be tempted by this area’s stunning beaches such as the award winning Gorleston-onSea, but you would be remiss not to explore the equally captivating countryside and forests. I stayed at Fritton Lake and discovered the one thousand enclosed acres that have been left to go back to nature with pigs, water buffalo, Exmoor Ponies and Long Horned cattle roaming freely.

WHAT TO SEE: The country villages near Fritton Lake, St. Olaves and Somerleyton have hospitality and history on offer and are ideal for a Norfolk holiday. Somerleyton has bike rentals, an ice cream shop, plus an excellent pub called the Duke’s Head. The village of St. Olaves is within walking distance of Fritton Lake and is where you’ll find the Bell Inn, plus Priory Farm Restaurant. The nearby Broads National Park is awash with rivers and fens and chock full of stunning walks through gorgeous scenery. Villages and ancient churches dot the surrounding landscape as well as mediaeval windmills, the power source of their day. Take a meander along the Waveney River at Herringfleet as I did, and you will come across a disused and dishevelled windmill that still oozes charm.

Fritton Lake’s swimming pool for relaxing in after animal watching

THE REWILDING: Conservation is making a big impact in East Anglia. Even with my untrained eye, I noticed that farmer’s fields are changing. Particularly on Hugh Somerleyton’s farms, bales of hay made for silage are disappearing as heavy ploughing is replaced by regenerative methods. A new organisation, Wild East, is encouraging people to let green areas in their gardens, or at other properties like at their workplace, go ‘back to nature’ by letting them grow wild. They want farmers to donate entire fields but also urban dwellers to consider letting small things like a window box go wild, or anything they can. A cash donation is always welcome, but the point is for rewilding to become a movement. Lynx is the symbol of this project as this solitary animal is thought to have roamed here as recently as early mediaeval times. The lynx needed large amounts of cover from which to launch an attack, but loss of habitat led to its extinction. It is the dream of the founder of Wild East, Hugh Somerleyton, for the Lynx to make a return to these lands sometime in the future.

WHERE TO STAY: Fritton Lake on the border of Norfolk and Suffolk was formerly a rambling family property but now is a private member’s club with 27 self-catering cabins and two farm cottages for guests. Near the lake is the Clubhouse, a renovated home with eight spacious rooms named after former family members and friends; here you’ll find an excellent restaurant serving local products along with a bar and friendly staff on hand. On checking into a cabin, guests receive a hamper filled with luxury food products from the farms on and near the property. Facilities available are, obviously, the two-mile long Fritton Lake where you can enjoy wild swimming, paddle boarding or the floating sauna. There is a BioGym, large heated outdoor pool with changing rooms, clay and grass tennis courts, plus walking and running trails.

NORFOLK HOLIDAYS: HOW TO BOOK YOURSELF: A seven-night cabin stay starts from £1,015. A two night stay is from £360. To book visit the website at frittonlake.co.uk or call 01493 484 008. Greater Anglia has departures from London Liverpool Street and London Stratford to Somerleyton and Great Yarmouth from £20. Book on the Greater Anglia Rail app or visit greateranglia.co.uk.

