No need to scan: Aldi’s first check-out free store opens in Greenwich with cameras and tech tracking customers’ moves

The new branch in Greenwich

Supermarket chain Aldi has opened its first checkout-free store in London.

The Aldi Shop&Go concept store in Greenwich opened at 7am this morning for public testing, having been tested by Aldi colleagues in recent months.

The new trial store, which is situated on Greenwich High Street, allows customers to complete their shop without scanning a single product, or having to go through a checkout.

Customers can download the Aldi Shop&Go app, which will allow them to enter the store, pick up their items, and then simply walk out when they have completed their shop.

Once a customer leaves the store they will then be automatically charged for their shopping via their selected payment method and a receipt will appear in the app.

The system, provided by leading technology provider AiFi, uses specially positioned cameras to detect which products customers have picked up, before charging them to their Aldi Shop&Go account when they leave the store.

Customers wishing to purchase alcohol, or other Challenge 25 products, will be able to use facial age estimation technology to authorise their purchase. The technology, provided by Yoti, enables customers to confirm their identity within seconds via the Aldi Shop&Go app.

Those who opt to not use the system will instead be age verified by a store colleague.