No free New Year’s Eve tube journey for Londoners as TfL faces funding crisis

Londoners will miss out on a free tube journey home on New Year’s Eve after the pandemic has taken a toll on Transport for London’s finances.

While party goers have come to expect free travel on the network between 11.45pm and 4.30am, this year revellers will have to pay standard charges.

The tradition of free travel has been in place since 2000, although it was not on offer last year due to coronavirus restrictions on celebrations.

TfL said: “Following the catastrophic impact of the pandemic on TfL’s finances, TfL unfortunately will not be able to offer free travel on New Year’s Eve.

“Services on the transport network will run through the night, ensuring that people can enjoy everything London has to offer and get home safely.”

A TfL spokesperson told CityA.M. that it was not possible to secure a sponsor to cover the costs of offering free travel but TfL would consider it for future years.

London’s transport network is facing a funding crisis after requiring four government bailouts since the start of the pandemic.

The Mayor of London has said he may be forced to close an entire Tube line if the government does not quickly come up with a financial settlement.

“It won’t be long before London itself will no longer have London-style transport services,” Sadiq Khan said at an event hosted by the Centre for London think tank earlier this week.

“We will be forced to move into ‘managed decline’ leading to rundown services reminiscent of the 1970s and 1980s.

“This is no exaggeration. Bus services would have to be reduced by almost a fifth. Tube services would need to be cut by nearly 10 per cent. In practice this could mean over 100 bus routes being withdrawn and the full closure of a whole Tube line.”