Letters: Down the tube

Letters to the editor, CityAM (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

[Re: Entire tube line risks closure unless cash-strapped TfL gets funding, yesterday]

As always an accurate report from CityA.M. But, unfortunately, even by Sadiq Khan’s proximity to the truth over the last five years’ this is a whopper of a lie from him.

As business works hard to keep going through Covid and tube strikes, it is irresponsible for the Mayor to shout “fire” when under no circumstances will a tube line close.

Formal negotiations are ongoing with the Government and this slippery Mayor who has received £4bn since Covid commenced.

Congratulations to the Centre for London think tank for a great conference.

Tony Devenish

[Re: Mask mandates show our politicians don’t know how to take risks, yesterday]

The ridiculous stance against masks puts lives at risk.

Taking risks with our own health can’t also come at the expense of other people? We don’t know yet what Omicron will do, so we protect in case.

Kirsten Bryter