TfL unveils design of new Piccadilly Line Tube trains

Transport for London and German engineering firm Siemens have today unveiled the design for the new Piccadilly Line underground trains.

The trains, which will begin operating on the line in 2025, have 10 per cent more capacity than the old models and use 20 per cent less energy.

They are the first air-conditioned models to be introduced to a deep-level Tube line, and replace the current fleet, which were introduced in the 1970s.

From mid-2027, the frequency of trains in peak hours on the line will rise from 24 to 27 trains per hour.

An initial 94 trains will be commissioned, with half of these to be build at Siemens’ new plant at Goole in Yorkshire.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “These much-needed new trains will be a great step forward for our city, improving frequency, reliability and capacity on the Piccadilly line.

“The continued modernisation of the Tube – which has seen a transformation over the last two decades – is a key part of my Transport Strategy to make London a greener, more affordable, more accessible place.

“But we need investment to continue this work. I will keep lobbying the Government to deliver a long-term, viable funding model for TfL, which would enable us to carry out more upgrades to the network’s ageing infrastructure, boost our economy and deliver a green recovery for London and the wider country.”

