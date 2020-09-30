Thameslink route in line for return to Tube map

The Thameslink route could soon appear again on the Tube map, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said, after a lengthy absence.

In a written response to a question from Labour London Assembly member Navin Shah earlier this month, Khan said that Transport for London (TfL) was considering including the rail line on a new map of the network.

Read more: Tory mayoral candidate calls for TfL to sell Tube station naming rights

“Transport for London already produces a co-ordinated map that shows all TfL services and other train operating companies, and this is widely available.

“However, it is looking into how the Thameslink service could be included on the Tube map as there could be some useful benefits given the pandemic and current social distancing requirements”, he wrote.

The London section of the Thameslink service runs between Elephant & Castle and Kentish Town, with fees for this part of the route in line with Tube services.

At peak time, the line exceeds the Tube network in terms of the frequency of its trains, with 24 services an hour running.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Since 1999, the Tube map has only included lines that TfL operates. Liberal Democrat AM Caroline Pidgeon has consistently tried to have Thameslink added back on, but up to now TfL had been resistant.

Speaking to community website SE1 she said that she welcomed TfL’s decision to back down on the matter.

“There are short and long term arguments for putting Thameslink back on the Tube map”, she said.

“Firstly, at a time when we need to ensure social distancing and offer passengers the widest possible range of transport options it makes absolute sense.

Read more: One in five Londoners will not go back to pre-Covid levels of Tube usage

“Secondly, it will also have long term benefits. At peak times Thameslink’s frequency is set to reach 24 trains an hour, offering a similar service to most London Underground lines. The stations are also fully accessible for disabled people throughout central London.

“A train line that for all intents and purposes can serve the public with the same service as a Tube line deserves to be on the Tube map.”