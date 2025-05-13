NFL London: Vikings, Broncos and Rams heading to capital

The Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams have been announced as the designated away teams for the NFL London Games series.

The Vikings will feature for a second consecutive season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and face the Cleveland Browns in Week Five. It will be the 40th match in London.

At the same arena seven days later the Denver Broncos will meet the New York Jets.

And at the Wembley Stadium match in Week Seven the Jacksonville Jaguars will host the LA Rams.

It comes as the NFL announced the designated away teams for six of the seven international games for 2025.

It is unknown who will face the Los Angeles Chargers in the Sao Paulo season opener but the Minnesota Vikings will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin’s first game a week before they head to London.

In Week 10 the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts will take to the Olympic Stadium in Berlin while the following week sees the iconic Real Madrid Bernabéu host Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins.

NFL growth

Henry Hodgson, NFL UK general manager, said: “The 2025 NFL London Games will deliver another unforgettable football experience for fans in the UK, with game one of the series marking the milestone 40th game in the capital.

“With two exciting matchups at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium, we’re building on nearly two decades of NFL history in London. The interest in our game globally has never been stronger, and we look forward to welcoming NFL teams and fans from around the world to London once again.”

The NFL are currently allowed to stage eight international matches per season but chose to keep that number to seven for 2025.

It is understood that the league would need to see well over 10 – maybe 16 – matches abroad before they consider an overseas franchise, often touted for a European host city, join the NFL.