Christopher Sarofim: NFL minority owner joins Everton board

Christopher Sarofim, a US fund manager and minority owner of the NFL’s Houston Texans, has joined the board of Everton

US fund manager Christopher Sarofim, a minority owner of the NFL’s Houston Texans, has joined the board of Everton FC after buying into the club’s ownership group.

Sarofim, 63, is chairman of Fayez Sarofim & Co, a fund set up by his father which manages $30bn in assets, and a friend of new Everton owner Dan Friedkin.

He has bought an undisclosed minority stake in Roundhouse Capital, which Friedkin set up to buy the Premier League club last year, and will become a board observer at Everton.

“Christopher Sarofim is someone I have known and respected for many years,” said Friedkin.

“He brings experience, sound judgment and wisdom that will be valuable as we continue to drive the club forward in all areas.”

Sarofim’s investment does not bring a capital injection to Everton nor dilute any shareholdings in the club, but it is hoped that his arrival may open access to funding and other commercial benefits.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to join the ownership group of Everton – an historic sporting institution with a very exciting future,” said Sarofim.

Read more Real Madrid captain Modric invests in Championship side Swansea City

“I have known and admired the Friedkin family for many years and I look forward to working with Marc Watts [club chairman], The Friedkin Group and everyone at Everton to help the club fulfil its huge potential on and off the pitch.”

Who is Everton director Christopher Sarofim?

It comes as the Toffees continue to stabilise off the pitch, having seen Friedkin end Farhad Moshiri’s turbulent tenure and secure their Premier League status for another season.

They are due to leave their long-standing home Goodison Park next month and move to a new 53,000-seater stadium in Liverpool’s Bramley Moore Dock over the summer.

Sarofim’s father, Fayez Sarofim, was born in Egypt but became a naturalised American after moving to the US. He became a billionaire through his investment company.

Christopher Sarofim joined the family firm in 1988 after graduating from Princeton University and working at Goldman Sachs.

The family remain minority owners of the Houston Texans, who are the youngest franchise in the NFL having joined as an expansion team in 2002.