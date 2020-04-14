Next resumes online trading after increasing coronavirus safety measures

Fashion retailer Next has reopened its online shop after implementing new measures to make its warehouse operations safer for workers during the coronavirus crisis.

The company has limited the number of online sales it will take each day, in order to reduce the number of workers needed to process orders.

Next has already reached the order limit this morning.

Read more: Next suspends online shopping amid UK coronavirus outbreak

In a statement this morning the retailer said: “Operations will start with support from colleagues who are willing and able to safely return to work.

“The idea is to begin selling in low volumes, so that we only need a small number of colleagues in each warehouse at any one time, helping to ensure rigorous social distancing is complied with.

“To achieve these limited volumes, Next will only allow customers to order the number of items that it believes can be picked safely on any given day.

“At that point we will then stop taking orders and convert the website to ‘browse only’ until the following morning.”

Next has put restrictions on product lines and only children’s clothes and selected homeware items are available to order online.

Next said it has increased social distancing measures at its warehouse, including the introduction of one way systems and staggered entry.

The retailer has also provided hand sanitiser for all employees and installed extra hand washing sinks.

The company suspended online trading at the end of last month following discussions with warehouse workers over safety concerns.

Read more: Next warns of coronavirus blow to online and high street sales

At the time the company said: “Next has listened very carefully to its colleagues working in warehousing and distribution operations to fulfill Online orders.

“It is clear that many increasingly feel they should be at home in the current climate.”