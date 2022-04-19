Tesla: Workers in Shanghai must sleep on factory floor as China restarts production in 600 companies amid draconian Covid measures

Tesla factory

Shanghai’s Tesla factory workers have to sleep on the floor of the factory, as Elon Musk’s company restarts production and China continues a draconian covid policy.

With hundreds of firms restarting operations across China, workers have to abide by a strict policy of living on site, in line with the country’s ‘closed loop’ restrictions, according to the Times.

Tesla told staff that any workers going back to the factory would need to do three tests a day for coronavirus and have their temperature checked twice a day. While all workers get three meals and £48 in an allowance, the factory in Shanghai does not have dorms, so the company is providing sleeping bags.

This comes as China’s economy continues to spiral downwards amid draconian Coronavirus measures, as it pursues a zero covid policy.

Shanghai has struggled with food supplies and quarantine centres have reported poor conditions, with the government prioritising a ‘white list’ of more than 600 key firms which would reopen and restart production.

Earlier in the month, Tesla boss Elon Musk launched a hostile takeover of Twitter, offering to buy the company for £33bn. A week earlier he became its biggest shareholder but refused a seat on its board.