Tesla boss Elon Musk builds largest and ‘most advanced car factory’ on Earth

Tesla boss Elon Musk at the Giga Texas opening event, Cyber Rodeo last night (Credit: Tesla)

Tesla boss Elon Musk claims to have built the largest factory in the world by volume, at its grand opening last night.

The billionaire tech entrepreneur’s Giga Texas Tesla factory, 338m cubic feet in volume, is also hoped to be the biggest battery cell facility in the world “over time”.

Speaking at the Cyber Rodeo event, Musk said: “If you put the building on its side, it’s taller than the Burj Khalifa.

“It’s the equivalent to three Pentagons. When a building is measured in units of The Pentagon, you know it’s quite large.”

The eccentric billionaire went on to tell the audience that “according to our calculations, you can fit 194bn hamsters in this building.”

Tesla’s Giga Texas factory (Credit: Tesla / Cyber Rodeo livestream)

Musk also announced that Tesla’s long awaited Cybertruck will go on sale in 2023, having been pushed back since 2021.

The next year will be about releasing a “massive wave of new products”, as the carmaker plans to release the Tesla Semi EV next year, alongside other products which have not yet been revealed.

Tesla’s ambitious Optimus humanoid robot will also begin production in 2023, under the more streamlined factory design, where all divisions are under the same roof.

“This factory is the most advanced car factory this Earth has ever seen,” he told the audience. “You know a factory is advanced when it feels like an alien dreadnought landed.”