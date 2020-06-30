Pace of furloughing slows as cost of job support measures tops £33bn

The number of furloughed workers in the UK rose to 9.3m last week, while the cost of the government’s job support measures topped £33bn, new figures showed.

Some 100,000 additional workers were furloughed in the week to 28 June, according to data from HMRC.

Read more: UK businesses borrow over £43bn to survive coronavirus

This represents a slowing in the rate of increase compared to the previous week, when an extra 200,000 workers were placed on furlough.

The cost of the government’s job retention scheme — which pays 80 per cent of salary costs for furloughed staff — increased to £25.5bn compared to £22.9bn the week before, in the biggest weekly jump since the start of June.

Read more: Khan calls for London furlough extension as he warns of ‘looming unemployment crisis’

The number of claims made for the government’s self employment income support scheme remained steady at 2.6m, with the value of claims increasing to £7.7bn.

The total cost of all government coronavirus support schemes including business loans is approaching £80bn, a rise of roughly £5bn on the week before, HMRC data showed.