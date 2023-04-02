Newcastle United jump Manchester United into third in Premier League

Newcastle United avenged February’s Carabao Cup loss to Manchester United yesterday with a 2-0 win over the same opposition in a result which saw the Magpies move up to third in the Premier League table.

Two second-half goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson meant Newcastle jumped Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United into third from fifth, putting the Magpies in a promising spot to participate in the Champions League for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

It was Manchester United’s first away match in the league since their 7-0 humiliation to Liverpool at Anfield and the loss is their first to the Magpies since 2019.

If Newcastle were to finish the season above Manchester United, it would be the first time they’d have done so since the 1976-77 campaign.

Newcastle on fire

Willock broke the deadlock in the 65th minute when Bruno Guimaraes found Allan Saint-Maximin with a dinked ball across the goal from right to left which was headed back into the middle for the English midfielder to head home and put the Magpies ahead.

Wilson added the second and secured the victory in the 88th minute with his first goal since February when he met a free-kick with a header to find the back of the net.

The win marks Newcastle’s third Premier League win in a row and avenges the 2-0 League Cup final defeat to yesterday’s opponents back in February.

Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United

Avoiding the Premier League drop?

Elsewhere West Ham rose out of the relegation places with a 1-0 victory over Southampton in the early kick-off at the London Stadium yesterday.

Nayef Aguerd scored for West Ham in the 28th minute after a lengthy VAR review when the Moroccan powered home a header from a free-kick given by referee Anthony Taylor when Croatian centre-back Duje Caleta-Car clattered into 26-year-old Jarrod Bowen.

The result lifts the Hammers out of the Premier League relegation places and into 14th in what is a very congested bottom nine of the table.

Crystal Palace lead those nine teams on 30 points following their win over Leicester City on Saturday while Everton, the Foxes and Southampton occupy the bottom three spots on 26, 25 and 23 points respectively.

The Premier League continues tonight with Everton hosting Tottenham Hotspur in what will be the first match for the away side since they sacked Antonio Conte.