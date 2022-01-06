New year, new job? Here are 3 great opportunities to apply for this week

And just like that, we have a whole new year ahead of us (how exciting). January is a common time of year for people to make changes in their lives, or at least get the ball rolling in some way. A big change people tend to think about at the start of a new year is a change in career. We want to be there with you, and help you as best we can if you are on the hunt for an exciting new job opportunity. So, we took to our job board and hand selected some of the best jobs that are live right now.

Get applying…

Workplace Technology Lead, Moneybox

Moneybox currently utilises a Managed Service Provider (MSP) to provide technical support to 260 employees. Moneybox continues to expand at pace so they are now looking to complement their MSP with a new Workplace Technology department and are looking for someone to start it, define what the future strategy looks like, and move the company there.

The successful candidate will be first on the ground in the new Workplace Technology function at Moneybox to define the long term strategy for the department and build the team as they see fit. They will work with the Managed Service Provider (MSP) to provide a great level of service to all employees and take full ownership of workplace technology and end user computing, including software, hardware, digital collaboration tools and information security. They will also automate the joiner, mover and leaver process using our HRIS Bob, OneLogin and BetterCloud while working with the People team to define the employee experience from onboarding to offboarding.

The ideal person for this role is a driven, ambitious individual who’s looking to build their career at an exciting very- fast-growing company. They will need to have a genuine interest in technology and use it to help people work effectively. The ability to define a compelling, commercially-focused strategic vision and gain business consensus is crucial to this role, as is experience with the implementation and support of workplace and collaboration technologies including Google Workspace, Azure AD, Slack, OneLogin, BetterCloud, device management and backup technologies.

Salesforce Engineer, Seedrs

Seedrs is the leading equity crowdfunding platform and the most active funder of private companies in the UK, with almost £1.7B invested into campaigns and more than 1500 deals funded. They allow all types of investors to invest as little or as much as they like in businesses they believe in and share in their success. And they allow ambitious businesses in all sectors to raise capital and build community through an efficient, online process. Seedrs has created a working environment that allows people to be themselves at work and be treated fairly, on the basis of their merits, abilities and potential. They recognise the benefits of having a diverse workforce and take steps to ensure that they endeavour to recruit from a wide pool of suitably qualified candidates.

Seedrs is looking to hire an experienced Salesforce Engineer who will design and implement specific initiatives to improve business processes involving CRM. The successful candidate will engage with key business stakeholders, defining a long-term strategy for CRM implementation aligned with Technology and Business Strategy. They will perform hands-on technical development on Salesforce – Apex classes and triggers, new API integrations, develop aura and lightning web components while maintaining and improving Salesforce’s deeply connected business processes and applications.

What does success look like? The ideal person for this role will have a strong knowledge of industry best practices and how to create and maintain a world class Salesforce installation.

They will be an ambitious and responsible person with an appetite for personal-development.

Business Analyst, Freetrade

At Freetrade, they believe investing should be open to everyone. It’s one of the best ways to grow your savings, but for a lot of people, investing seems complicated, expensive and out of reach. They want to change all that, which is why they’re on a mission to get everyone investing!

Freetrade is a technology company that brings simple, free stock investing to all. They have built a beautiful investing app to trade in real shares, with zero commissions in a fluid, mobile-first experience. They’re not building an app for day-trading. They will never offer things like leveraged derivatives which are proven to lose the majority of customers their money. They are building an app that can offer the means to achieve better, long-term financial outcomes and maybe even help chip away at one of the biggest issues of this generation; financial inequality.

They are currently on track to double in size from 120 people to 200+ by the end of 2022. Freetrade’s customer numbers are 1.1M and counting, and they are receiving upwards of 4,000 new customer sign ups per day as of March 2021.

Now, Freetrade is looking for an exceptional Business Analyst to join the Business Operations team. You’ll be one of the first hires into this growing team, and play a central role in driving key decisions across every aspect of the business. You’ll provide vital analysis and insights, working with different teams to scope, build and roll-out a range of strategic initiatives.

