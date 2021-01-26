New Skyscraper approved for City of London

A new 30-storey skyscraper has been approved on 55 Gracechurch Street in the centre of the City of London.

The new building, which the City of London Corporation has granted planning permissions for, will be located between Monument station and Leadenhall Market.

It will include social and breakout zones, and the building’s floorplan will offer more than 34,000sqm of office, almost 2,500 sqm of retail and more than 1,600sqm of publicly accessible garden terrace.

The building will be built with an urban greening approach in mind, and include green walls, roofs and tree planning that should reduce noise and air pollution while providing users of the building access to nature and biodiversity.

There will also be a free-to-access garden terrace, offering a suspended treetop walkway and panoramic views across London, which will be made available to the public. A ceiling system will harvest rainwater to simulate rainfall to irrigate the plants.

The City of London Corporation said the new building will embody the emerging trend for post-pandemic office spaces – delivering a ‘workplace destination’ alongside retail, cultural, public art and open space.

Long live the City

Chair of the planning and transportation committee at the City of London Corporation, Alastair Moss, said the future was bright for the City office, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which had in part inspired the building’s design.

“The building design embraces emerging development trends, such as flexible workspace, greening and access to fresh air – all of which were rising trends that have now been embedded into building design as a result of the pandemic,” he said.

“Of particular merit to this development is an innovative ventilation strategy which uses fresh air, filtered from outside, to cool the office floors.

“The development will even reuse stonework from the existing building and include recycled steel with a commitment of an impressive 98% diversion of construction waste to landfill.”

Patrick Wong, founder and CEO of The Tenacity Group, the skyscraper’s developer, added: “Despite the events of the last twelve months and the changes and challenges that we have all witnessed, Tenacity is quite clear that the era of the office is not over. Far from it.

“We believe the future is bright for the right kind of space – space that 55 Gracechurch Street will provide – that embraces sustainability and provides flexibility, puts the needs of the workforce at its core but also engages with the wider community around it.”

A number of other tall building proposals for the City cluster are expected to be decided upon by the City of London Corporation’s Planning and Transportation Committee this year.