New regions take the whisky world by storm

Whisky Business: City AM’s monthly look at the world of whisky.

World Whisky Day, on 17th May, has taken on a new importance in recent years. Indeed, the most exciting trend in whisky right now is the sudden proliferation of whisky coming from outside the traditional markets.

It wasn’t too long ago that drinkers would be confronted with just two or maybe three choices of whisky at the bar, Scotch, Bourbon and maybe an Irish.

But now Japanese whisky has become a staple in most good bars, and throughout England at least, English whisky is becoming a must-have.

Whisky the global drink

Denmark’s Copenhagen Distillery has been called one of the world’s most innovative distilleries thanks to its unique process and the technicians involved in creating its spirits.

Founded in 2015 by Anders Frandsen and Henrik Brinks, Copenhagen wants to be known as a “flavour company,” and its direction is being led by master distiller Lasse Öznek, who spent two decades working as a top pharmaceutical scientist in cancer research in Denmark.

The whisky is created with 100 per cent organic Danish barley. Innovative processes, like cold smoking and single distillation in a custom Müller hybrid still, help create something unique with deep and rich flavour notes. The latest creation is RAW No. 5, which celebrates five years since the debut of Copenhagen Distillery’s very first whisky release.

The UK imports around 20m litres of whisky from around the world annually, while it exports around ten times as much. Irish whiskey and US bourbon comprise around two-thirds of the total, with much of the remainder coming from Europe.

A few million litres come from other markets, markets that have historically been available to the UK consumer. India is one of those markets. As the world’s biggest whisky market, it’s hardly surprising India has started to make a name for itself on the global whisky stage, and it’s doing so with a bang.

India and Thailand

Amrut Distilleries launched India’s first single malt whisky in 2004, and since then, it’s been working to define and refine the category. Earlier this year, it launched India’s oldest single malt, ‘Expedition,’ a 15-year-old single malt whisky limited to just 75 bottles with a price tag of $10,000.

Godawan, an Indian single malt whisky, specifically crafted in Rajasthan, is made with locally sourced barley and is known for its unique maturation process in a hot, dry climate. Owned by drinks giant Diageo, the brand was launched in 2022 and is leading the way in showcasing Indian whisky heritage. The Godawan Fruit and Spice is aged in ex-bourbon barrels before being finished in cherry wood casks, giving the drink a rich, sweet taste with notes of cinnamon zest and lemons. It’s a drink that celebrates India’s culture and heritage.

Staying in Asia, PRAKAAN, the original Thai whisky, aims to bring Thai flavours into the world of whisky. Distilled at PRAKAAN Distillery, which sits within Thailand’s northern Western Forest Complex, part of a vast, UNESCO World Heritage site, the whisky is made from the mineral-rich waters that run through the region. The PRAKAAN Double Cask is aged in Ex-Bourbon and Sherry Oak casks with sweet notes of caramel and honey and a gentle wisp of smoke and pineapple. Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan and South Korea are both cultivating small but growing whisky sectors.

New Zealand

New Zealand is home to one of the most exciting whisky scenes in the world as a generation of young distillers capitalise on the region’s bountiful natural environment. Adapting techniques from Scotland and Ireland to include local flavours, distilleries in the region are creating spirits unique to the country’s clean rivers, mountains and green, endless landscapes.

For something truly special, drinkers should try Thomson’s Manuka Wood Smoke single malt. Made with malted barley and smoked with manuka wood, the flavours are unique to the drink and its home country. It delivers aromatic smoky notes, alongside cinnamon, clove, honey and oaky spice notes. A truly unique whisky from a unique country.

Whisky regions of the world

Hautes Glaces 2013 Episteme

This malted spelt whisky comes from visionary French distillery Domaine des Hautes Glaces, known for its experimentation with grain types and expression of its French Alps terroir. £177, ABV 53 per cent

Kimchangsoo Whisky Gimpo

A well-focused peated single malt from South Korea’s Kimchangsoo that offers notes of sweet barbecue smoke and notes of seaweed, cooked meats and salted dark chocolate. Matured in oloroso, Pedro Ximenez, Bordeaux wine and quarter casks. £125, ABV 50.1 per cent

The Bog Danish

This Danish whisky uses beechwood to dry its malted Odyssey barley. A pleasantly smoky dram, which is complemented by maturation in both oloroso and Pedro Ximenez sherry casks. £67.50, ABV 50 per cent

Thomson Manuka Wood Smoke

A smoky, spicy New Zealand single malt from Thomson distillery, made with malted barley that has been smoked with manuka wood, creating aromatic smoky notes, alongside cinnamon, clove, honey and oaky spice. £56.75, ABV 46 per cent