That Boutique-y Whisky Company adds three new world whiskeys

That Boutique-y Whisky Company’s three new world whiskeys: an 8-Year-Old English Rye, a 10-Year-Old Kentucky Bourbon, and a 21-Year-Old Irish Whiskey.

That Boutique-y Whisky Company has expanded its permanent Core Range with the launch of three new world whiskeys: an English Rye aged eight years, a 10-year-old Kentucky Bourbon, and a 21-year-old Irish Whiskey.

Founded in 2012, That Boutique-y Whisky Company is a UK-based independent bottler that has earned a reputation for small-batch releases adorned with graphic novel-style labels, hand-drawn by artist Emily Chappell.

The company was awarded Independent Bottler of the Year at the 2023 Spirits Business Awards.

The new bottlings follow last year’s introduction of the continuous Core Range, which featured four Scotch expressions and a Canadian Corn.

Each new whiskey is crafted in small batches of around 1,000 bottles and presented at 45.8 per cent ABV.

They are all non-chill filtered and natural in colour.

The English Rye features a high-rye mash bill aged in French oak, combined with single malt from ex-Islay casks.

The Bourbon uses a 77 per cent corn mash bill matured in heavily charred American oak.

The Irish expression has been matured for over two decades in a mix of ex-bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks.

All new expressions are available through Master of Malt and supporting retailers.

Dave Worthington, global brand ambassador said: “After a huge amount of planning, and a good bit of fun with artist Emily Chappell to bring our label ideas to life, we’re very excited to unveil three exciting new expressions to join our permanent core range,” said

“We’re not here to complicate whisky, we’re here to celebrate what makes it great. Whisky fans are more curious than ever, and there’s a real buzz around world whiskey right now.”

“These new core expressions represent the best of the best: whiskeys that are bold, distinctive, and seriously delicious.”

“Our English Rye is bold and spice-forward with a touch of peat… The Bourbon brings depth and richness… And the 21-Year-Old Irish is a testament to the category’s remarkable resurgence.”

“As always, we’re proud to offer whiskies that overdeliver on flavour, without overstretching your wallet. We believe whisky is for everyone.”