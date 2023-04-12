New Netflix show scores rare 100 per cent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Only a handful of shows have done it, but one new Netflix series has landed a rare 100 per cent Certified Fresh’ rating on review platform Rotten Tomatoes.

It means critics and viewers think it’s one of the best shows out there at the moment, and it joins just a few dozen shows to have achieved the perfect score.

The Netflix comedy Beef has gained the accolade. It is a ten-part comedy series about two men who get involved in a road rage incident and what happens in the aftermath.

It stars Steven Yeun as failing contractor Danny and Ali Wong as entrepreneur Amy.

Toy Story, Terminator, Wallace and Gromit’s The Wrong Trousers, Oliver Twist and Pinocchio are some of the heritage films holding a Certified Fresh rating.

More recent additions include 2022 documentary Is That Black Enough For You?, which goes through the history of Black cinema, 2022 Iranian drama No Bears about two lovers upcoming huge obstacles, and The Other Fellow, a 2022 documentary about men named James Bond living around the world.

On Twitter user wrote of the Netflix show: “By far one of the best shows this year!”

While another wrote: “Me trying to stay sane after watching the most riveting show in a while. They ate down with the casting, performances, and writing. Soundtracks were insane… A multilayered that touches on so many underlying issues(mental health, trauma, and familial duties).”

Beef’s cinematographer is Larkin Seiple, who was director of photography on the recent Oscar-winning Everything Everything All at Once. The series is streaming now on Netflix.

