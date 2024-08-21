New Maserati GT2 Stradale is an MC20 racer for the road

Maserati has pulled the wraps off a new track-focused supercar. The MC20-based GT2 Stradale made its world debut as part of Monterey Car Week in California.

Designed with circuit use in mind, Maserati has created an extreme version of its flagship MC20, with direct inspiration from the marque’s latest GT2 race car.

More horsepower, and a programme of weight reduction, should ensure the wild GT2 Stradale heightens the mid-engined Maserati experience.

GT2 racer for the road

Maserati has tuned the 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged ‘Nettuno’ V6 engine for an additional 10hp, lifting total output to 640hp. The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is retained, sending its power to the rear wheels only.

An exclusive new Corsa (track) mode allows drivers to tailor the level of assistance from the car’s electronic systems.

Aerodynamic enhancements, including louvred front wings, a redesigned rear diffuser and a fixed rear wing, were all inspired by the GT2 race car. Combined, they generate up to 500kg of downforce at 174mph.

Thanks to lightweight materials, the GT2 Stradale also sheds 60kg in weight compared to a regular Maserati MC20.

Inside the GT2 Stradale

The combination of extra power and the 60kg diet means a 0-62mph time of just 2.8 seconds: 0.1 seconds quicker than the MC20. Top speed remains in excess of 200mph.

On the inside, the GT2 Stradale comes with a pair of carbon fibre race-style seats, trimmed in Alcantara. More grippy Alcantara is used on the steering wheel, which features integrated gear shift lights.

For the complete track day feel, Maserati replaces the normal door handles with lightweight fabric pulls. There is a GT2 Stradale badge on the dashboard, too.

Maserati will offer a host of personalisation options, including paint colours from its bespoke Fuoriserie range, along with extra carbon fibre trim for the cabin.

The epitome of racing DNA

Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO said: “The Maserati GT2 Stradale is a unique product, bringing together as it does the brand’s greatest sporting heritage, and at the same time representing evolution of one of Maserati’s most iconic vehicles: the MC20 halo car.

“This model, intended for everyday driving, was created based on the desire to offer our customers more and more in terms of technical mastery, innovation, design and emotions in road driving. On the one hand, we find sophisticated solutions reserved for models designed for track use only, the epitome of Maserati’s racing DNA. On the other, we can guarantee optimal comfort paired with all the most advanced driver assistance systems.”

Maserati has not confirmed UK prices or allocation for the GT2 Stradale. However, for those who want to visualise their new supercar, it now appears on the marque’s online configurator.