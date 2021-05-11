New kid on the block ICP breaks straight into top 10 as Doge-killer SHIBA storms in

Crypto at a glance

It’s been another turbulent start to the week, as the incredible recent gains we’ve seen across the alt markets slowed to a halt yesterday.

Bitcoin’s market dominance is actually up today for the first time in what feels like months – currently hovering above 45 per cent, having slipped to 44 per cent yesterday. Can it recover its iron like grip on the market?

Ethererum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, is down almost five per cent today. It’s currently trading at just below $4,000, having hit a new all-time high of $4,197.47 yesterday. Ether’s market dominance also yesterday crossed 20 per cent for the first time in three years, though that’s now back down to 19 per cent again. Can it continue its recent run to claim what would be a hugely psychologically important $5,000 level, or is it due a correction?

It’s a similar story for Bitcoin, which rose to $59,519.35 – its highest price since April 18 – before a sell off saw it drop as low as $54,000. It’s since recovered again to $55,000, where it’s currently trading hands.

The only big winner today is new meme coin SHIBA, with investors piling into the new Dogecoin rival. It’s up 43.05% over the last 24 hours. Are these joke coins good for publicity or are they ultimately bad for crypto?

The big introduction as you scan down the tables today is ‘internet computer’ (ICP), which is the new look for Dfinity. Once positioned as a potential rival to Ethereum but now marketing itself more as a competitor to AWS, the ICP token from Dfinity was listed on Coinbase Pro and several leading exchanges. Over four hours, prices for the newly launched token ranged between $700 down to $250, before recovering 70 per cent over 10 hours to trade for $420.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,413,548,767,170, down from $2,510,893,863,817 yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, May 10 2021, at a price of $55,859.80, down from $58,232.32 the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $59,519.35 and the daily low was $54,071.46.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $8,756.43. In 2019, it closed at $6,378.85.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $1.038 trillion, down from $1.101 trillion yesterday. To put that into context, the market cap of gold is $11.655 trillion and Alphabet (Google) is $1.552 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $74,229,970,352, up from $64,891,192,049 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 57.71%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is at 61, down from 72 yesterday but still in Greed.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 45.35, up from 44.88 yesterday. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 46.17, down from 54.13 yesterday. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“The world can be broadly split into traders and investors. Traders focus on short-term price movements and arbitrage opportunities and rightly are excited by Bitcoin versus Ethereum relative movements right now. Investors focus on what the future will be like, what are the tailwinds driving projects forward, and how value will be captured by some and lost by others. For investors, BOTH Bitcoin and Ethereum need to be in your portfolio right now…Bitcoin has a chance of remaining the leading crypto asset in the world, while Ethereum has a chance of remaining the leading distributed software development platform in the world. Both positions of leadership would capture trillions of dollars of value in ten years’ time. So invest in both now.” – Matthew Le Merle, Chairman of Blockchain Coinvestors

What they said yesterday

Tidal wave…

Looks like @TomBrady is the tipping point.



So many athletes are hitting me about Bitcoin and crypto, I’m doing calls everyday.



I love it but I need to find a better way to automate. — Okung 💯 (@RussellOkung) May 10, 2021

Walked into that one…

Q: Why does Tom Brady like Bitcoin?



A: Because it’s deflationary — Al “Would you follow me if I had tits” Lacrosse (@lacrosse_al) May 10, 2021

Not just athletes though…

Honest question- if you’re worth $116bn, how much BTC do you have to own before you name your goat #Bitcoin? pic.twitter.com/dTJxrhPGqH — Travis Kling (@Travis_Kling) May 11, 2021

Saylor speaks…

Bitcoin Energy Consumption:



The world produces 160,000 TWh every year. 50,000 TWh is wasted.#Bitcoin uses 120 TWh.



pic.twitter.com/edhtL9R2fU — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) May 10, 2021

