New gas boilers to be banned from 2035 in latest decarbonisation push

New gas boilers are set to be banned from 2035, with households being incentivised to make the transition to heat pumps with a £5,000 grant.

The move, due to be unveiled under the government’s Heat and Buildings strategy next week, is one of the plans of action in getting the country to net zero by 2050, the Telegraph first reported.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is set to announce the “boiler upgrade scheme” in part of the strategy that will look to decarbonise the housing industry after COP26.

However, the boiler scheme is likely to spark some criticism as heat pumps cost around £10,000 on average, which could lock out poorer households from making the transition.

Though it is hoped that the turn to heat pumps will push momentum in the market, boosting competition and dragging prices down.

Johnson is also expected to publish his government’s 100-page long net zero strategy at the same time – which will outline green investment and jobs, as well as the transition to cleaner forms of transport, such as electric vehicles (EVs).

It comes as the government revealed that more than £5bn worth of foreign investment for green projects had been injected into the UK since November last year.