Hanworth Apartments, Hounslow

From £339,000 for a one-bed

Jet setters will want to take a look at Hanworth Apartments, the new phase of homes at Barratt London’s High Street Quarter in Hounslow. Its 38 one, two and three-bed apartments are just ten minutes from Heathrow Airport, with prices starting at £339,000 for a one-bed. A new Cineworld cinema, shops and restaurants are also planned.

Call 0330 057 6666 or visit barrattlondon.com

Castle Street, Upton Park

From £528,000 for a two-bed

Hammers fans have another chance to buy a piece of the former Boleyn Ground site in Upton Park, as Barratt London launches its latest phase of homes. Castle Street comprises 12 three-bedroom and 10 four-bedroom duplex apartments, and residents will also have access to roof terraces, family play areas and a gym in the wider Upton Gardens development. Services include a concierge and car club, and central London is 15 minutes away via Upton Park station which is on the District and Hammersmith & City lines.

Call 0333 355 8496 or visit barrattlondon.com

Queensbury Square, Queensbury

From £350,000 for a one-bed

Enfield-based housebuilder Fairview New Homes has just launched 128 one, two and three-bed apartments at Queensbury Square. Residents can access Baker Street, Bond Street and Westminster in less than half an hour from Queensbury Station, or if outdoor pursuits are more your thing, Fryent Country Park and the Moat Mount Outdoor Centre are both less than 20 minutes away. Fairview senior marketing manager Sarah Price says the development has a “welcoming multi-cultural community feel.”

Visit fairview.co.uk

Coombe View, Kingston

From £1.825m for a four-bed

Coombe View is a gated development of four Georgian style houses with four and five bedrooms in the picturesque Coombe neighbourhood of Kingston-upon-Thames. Developed by City Sanctuary Developments, all of the homes have south-facing gardens, dedicated off-street parking and golf course views, and are within walking distance of Richmond Park. The retail and restaurants of Kingston are close by, and rail connections to London Waterloo via Norbiton rail station take just under half an hour.

Call Savills Wimbledon on 020 8971 8111

The Mansion, Sundridge Park

From £950,000 for a two-bed

City & Country has unveiled a new collection of homes at The Mansion, its new development in Sundridge Park in Bromley. The Signature Collection comprises seven two- and three-bedroom homes within a grade I listed mansion designed by regency architect John Nash, ranging in price from £950,000 to £2.5m. Accessed via a leafy, wooded drive, the homes at The Mansion enjoy views across surrounding parkland and the adjacent Sundridge Park Golf Club. All the homes within are ready for immediate occupation.

Call 020 8185 7740 or visit cityandcountry.co.uk