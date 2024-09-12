New Boots UK boss named after Seb James’ departure and aborted IPO

Anthony Hemmerdinger will take over the role from Seb James later this year.

Anthony Hemmerdinger has been appointed managing director of Boots UK and Ireland only months after the high street pharmacy chain’s US parent company once again shelved plans to sell or list the business.

Current managing director Seb James, who has run the company since 2018, will pursue a new role in the healthcare sector.

Hemmerdinger has been retail and operations director at Boots for two years. He will take over the role on 4 November this year.

After a difficult 2023 which saw the high street chain close around 300 stores, the business has seen solid trading in the UK this year, with like-for-like sales during the quarter to the end of May rising by six per cent and 5.8 per cent across its retail and pharmacy operations respectively.

Hemmerdinger, who worked a Saturday job at Boots as a teenager, has “spearheaded Boots’ significant beauty re-fit and brand expansion programme” and has been “instrumental in the delivery of its enhanced healthcare and beauty services in-store,” the company said.

Prior to joining Boots, Hemmerdinger spent six years as chief operating officer of Asda, and has spent time in operational and strategy roles at Greene King, Sainsbury’s and Carphone Warehouse.

Chief operating officer at Boots’ parent company International at Walgreens Boots Alliance, Ornella Barra, said: “Anthony is a great leader with extensive retail experience. His deep understanding of our business, passion for brilliant customer service and strong relationships will ensure a seamless leadership transition and enable us to build on our transformation journey apace.

“Since he joined the Boots team in 2022, Anthony has successfully guided our retail and operations team through our change journey, which has delivered consistent growth across all our categories.”

Anthony Hemmerdinger, Managing Director designate, said: “I am honoured to be appointed Managing Director of Boots, one of the UK’s most trusted brands.

“Boots is a terrific business that holds a unique position at the heart of the UK’s health and beauty sector, and I am extremely proud of all we have achieved over the last few years.

“I would also like to thank Seb for his support and leadership over the last few years. It has been a privilege to work alongside him and I look forward to working closely together in our handover period.”