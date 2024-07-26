New A24 release Janet Planet needs an emotional high – review

Janet Planet is in selected cinemas now

The latest from hip film studio A24, Janet Planet is a coming-of-age story that pleasantly hits all the notes of an independent drama without quite taking your breath away.

Set in the early 60s, Julianne Nicholson plays Janet, a wayward and depressed mother who struggles to satisfy the clinginess of Lacy (Zoe Ziegler), her 11-year-old daughter, who struggles with her perception of the world. Moving along at a gentle pace, director Annie Baker’s debut embraces the common experience of a child realising that their parent is not only human, but also flawed.

It’s a compelling subject, buoyed by sensitive performances that feel lived in. While she may not be a household name, Nicholson has carved out an impressive filmography that includes films like August: Osage County and I, Tonya. Here, she accomplishes the tough task of showing both the strength and vulnerability of motherhood. Equally, Ziegler weaves childish curiosity around some hefty life questions, giving a portrayal of childhood that is both engaging and authentic.

It’s missing a truly heart-wrenching moment, as the dreamy pace doesn’t allow for a standout moment of drama, instead sitting with the character from day to day. However, Janet Planet moves casually to a conclusion that most watching will find some truth in.

