I Saw The TV Glow is the beginning of noughties nostalgia – review

I Saw The TV Glow is in cinemas now

The humble TV is a staple of the horror genre, from 80s classic Poltergeist to modern franchise The Ring. However, director Jane Schoenbrun’s stylish horror-drama I Saw The TV Glow brings a bit of humanity to the chills.

Justice Smith (Dungeons and Dragons) stars as Owen, an isolated teenager who, in the late 90s, is introduced to cult TV show The Pink Opaque by fellow misfit Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine). The show captivates them, but also reveals the gateway to a supernatural world.

As depressing as it may seem to those over a certain age, we are now in the era of Noughties nostalgia and Schoebrun uses the pre-smartphone era to portray a time when there was still a degree of privacy away from live streams and group chats.

Read more: This new Richmond restaurant is perfect for lunch on the Thames

It evokes Stranger Things in the way it captures a different time, as well as the complications of growing up. Non-binary filmmaker Schoebrun and star Lundy-Paine have both described the story as having transgender themes, although the psychodrama of self-discovery may strike a chord with viewers of all backgrounds.

Incredible visuals and a thoughtful story make I Saw The TV Glow much more than an indie creep fest. Using the rights of passage of early adulthood for the purposes of horror is smart, and makes Schoebrun a name to look out for as they stamp their mark on the horror genre.

Read more: Hello, Dolly! review: Palladium whoops for Imelda Staunton in role of a lifetime