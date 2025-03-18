VR headsets and sliders kick DVDs and turkey out of inflation basket

VR headsets, yoga mats and sliders have been added to the inflation basket of goods as DVD rentals and minced turkey have been knocked off.

The items included in the consumer price inflation (CPI) basket of goods and services, which is compiled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), are designed to reflect Britons’ typical shopping list and favourite feel-good purchases.

The ONS has deemed that consumers are spending more on digital products, giving video subscription services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ greater weighting.

DVD rentals were removed due to the category’s “low expenditure”.

VR headsets were a surprise addition to the inflation basket this year. The ONS said it had included headsets as spending reached nearly £350m in 2024.

ONS analysts also picked yoga mats and men’s sliders due to their growing popularity since the pandemic.

The statistics body said the other items to be added included ready-to-use noodles, smoked salmon, and mangoes—the “most popular fruit which is currently not included.”

Cushions were also put in the basket to increase the representation of furniture.

Items to have got the boot were minced turkey and newspaper adverts.

The removal of some goods from the basket can disappoint consumers and inspire feelings of nostalgia.

But a sensational return for bygone products can never be ruled out after vinyl records were re-introduced to the basket last year for the first time in over three decades.

Ten-pin bowling entries and cinema popcorn retained their place in the inflation basket, while private school fees and takeaways are also still in for 2025.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages make up nearly a quarter of the items on the list, while recreation and culture represents around one in five items.

Both sectors have seen substantial changes in costs, while education and health goods have varied less.