Lessons from the dot-com bubble, 25 years on

Technology from 2000, the year the dot-com bubble burst (Photo by Tim Boyle/Newsmakers)

While it’s tempting to compare the current excitement around AI to the dot-com bubble of 2000, it would be wrong to draw too many parallels, says Brad Holland

As one market reporter quipped in Summer 2000: ‘pity the poor technology investor’. After the past fortnight’s trimming of US financial markets, some might think this observation has proven itself to be enduring.

It was 25 years ago this week when the Nasdaq surpassed 5,000 points for the first time, amounting to a 24 per cent gain since the start of the millennium. In the days and months afterwards, the Nasdaq saw heavy losses mount as the stock price of the internet technology stars of the late 1990s fell significantly.

By November that year, the index had fallen below 3,000 points. Profit-taking, nose-diving investor sentiment, and a reappraisal of the late 1990s dot-com boom all combined to dent equity markets. It would take years for the Nasdaq to reach its previous heights once again.

Looking back on these events, I am reminded how every era has its moments which define and shape the memories of investors for years to come. The bursting of the dot-com bubble was one of these events in the early 2000s alongside the September 11th attacks and corporate scandal of Enron which left investors feeling especially bruised.

While it is tempting to compare the current period and excitement around artificial intelligence with the early 2000s, it would be wrong to draw too many parallels.

We must remember that the hyperconnectivity of today is unrecognisable compared to March 2000 when 2G networks were the norm and new technologies were far less engrained than they are now. Furthermore, many of the current technology and AI leaders secured high market capitalisations by generating profits and showing clear roadmaps for future revenue.

Read more Exclusive: Investment platforms flouting tax rules on ISA stocks

Lessons for investors

The period does, however, provide several lessons for investors in 2025.

Looking back, the market excitement and ‘get in early’ mentality, which led to the creation of the bubble, was heavily influenced by hype. Several firms that listed via an IPO in the late 1990s had yet to deliver significant shareholder value and impact but were able to garner attention and investment while riding the wave of market momentum. Being able zoom out in these moments is an important tool for any investor to have in their arsenal.

The early 2000s also serves as a reminder of the difficulties investors face when valuing future innovations. It can be hard to block out the noise around new technologies and equally difficult for some to identify the emerging winners in a category where the market opportunity is not always fully clear. Taking a broader approach rather than focusing on individual companies can sometimes pay off in these moments.

Crisis and uncertainty can also create opportunity. For resilient companies whose leadership teams remain nimble and opportunistic, these periods of flux can make them stronger and enable them to create sustainable business models. It is easy to forget the pockets of success from this time with firms like Nvidia listing the year before the bubble burst and others like Apple and Microsoft refocusing and continuing to innovate well beyond.

The anniversary of the dot-com bubble’s bursting is unlikely to exert any fond memories or positive nostalgia from investors who lived through it. But it would be wrong not to reflect on the lessons from the period and consider how they apply today. The analysis always matters.

Brad Holland is director of investment strategy at JP Morgan owned digital wealth manager Nutmeg

