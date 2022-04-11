Network Rail invests £2m to clean ‘eyesore’ graffiti on railways

Network Rail is investing £2m to remove graffiti on trains.

Network Rail announced today it was investing £2m to clean “eyesore” graffiti on south-east London railway infrastructure.

The company’s cleaning teams removed and painted over the graffiti, applying an anti-graffiti paint to deter people from vandalising the same areas – including Hungerford Bridge – in the future.

“Everyone should feel safe when travelling on our railways & graffiti isn’t just an eyesore, it can also make passengers feel that railways are unkept and unwelcoming,” said transport secretary Grant Shapps via Twitter today.

“I’ve asked Network Rail to tackle this problem so passengers can travel safety and enjoy their journey.”

As part of the massive clean up operation, 450 sites were targeted, including Bermondsey as well as Bristol and Keynsham.

“We have a wonderful and historic railway in Britain with engineering marvels spanning back to Victorian times, but all too often it is blighted by unsightly graffiti and vandalism which is an eyesore for our passengers and railway neighbours,” added Network Rail’s boss Andrew Haines.