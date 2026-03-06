Dfns Launches Payouts

Dfns today announced the launch of Payouts, a new API enabling institutions to convert stablecoins to fiat and route payouts across multiple bank accounts while keeping wallet-level governance and controls in place.

Solving the problem of single-rail off-ramps

Today, most fintechs and institutions still hard-wire a single payout provider into their stack, or rely on vertically integrated models that bundle routing, pricing, custody, and settlement together. That approach may be convenient early on, but it creates structural problems at scale: weak price discovery because there is no competitive pressure on margins, limited auditability because routing decisions are opaque, and operational fragility because a single provider degradation in any corridor requires architectural intervention to resolve.

Dfns Payouts introduces a different model. Stablecoin off-ramps move from being a vendor dependency to programmable infrastructure, where routing is competitive and governance is consistent. For fintechs, banks, and enterprises, the advantages are tangible:

Pricing improves because providers compete per transaction instead of operating behind a single embedded margin. Execution becomes auditable and defensible, as routing decisions can be evaluated against cost, speed, and reliability criteria before any signature occurs. Operational resilience is strengthened because routing can shift if a provider degrades in a corridor, without requiring wallet migration or architectural changes. Stablecoin off-ramps move from being a vendor dependency to becoming programmable infrastructure.

Initial Integration with Borderless.xyz

The initial Payouts integration with Borderless enables stablecoin-to-fiat settlement into bank accounts across more than 94 countries and 60 currencies, through a network of 14+ licensed financial institutions.

“Stablecoins have matured. Off-ramps haven’t,” said Clarisse Hagège, CEO of Dfns. “Institutions should not have to choose between execution quality and governance. With Payouts, they get programmable routing underneath and institutional control at the wallet layer.”

“Orchestration changes the economics of stablecoin payouts,” said Kevin Lehtiniitty, CEO of Borderless. “When providers compete per transaction, customers benefit from better pricing, broader coverage, and built-in resilience.”

Availability

Payouts are available today for Dfns clients.

