Netflix to buy Roald Dahl Story Company to bring childhood classics to screens

Netflix is buying the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) in a bid to bring more classic childhood stories to the streaming sphere.

The companies had already partnered three years ago for a string of animated TV series, like a Taika Waititi-directed Charlie and the Chocolate Factory that is still making its way to screens.

There are currently 19 TV shows, films and stage shows in the works that Netflix is supporting, the RDSC said in a statement.

Roald Dahl, the classic childhood author behind Matilda, The BGF, and Fantastic Mr. Fox, has had more than 300m copies of his books sold worldwide.

Once the deal is complete, the RDSC team will stay in place, operating as an “autonomous unit” within Netflix.

No figure has yet been put on the deal, but Dahl’s catalogue is likely to achieve a high price if the deal results in a full acquisition.

Dahl, who died in 1990, has remained a favourite author among children.