Nearly 100 per cent of sport organisations plan to increase AI use

Nearly 100 per cent of sports organisations plan to increase their use of AI in the next year, according to the 2026 Global SportsTech Report.

The data comes as artificial intelligence’s presence across sport has increased monumentally over recent seasons.

The study, undertaken by SportsPro and Sportradar using sports organisations across the industry, states that “98 per cent of organisations plan to increase their use of AI in the next 12 months, while 72 per cent see AI as the technology with the greatest potential for their organisation in the next five years”.

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan used AI to aid judges in the figure skating competitions while many firms are using artificial intelligence to help with scouting and athlete performance.

Around two thirds of respondents stated that “more sports-specific technologies are required to achieve their goals”.

AI use to surge

“Sport’s embrace of scientific knowledge, data analytics and increasingly capable hardware and software have redefined the limits of athletic performance, reimagined the fan experience and unlocked new efficiencies and revenue streams that have accelerated growth off the field of play,” Steve McCaskill, lead author of the report, said.

The Global SportsTech Report says leagues, teams and brands have contributed to the report, including the International Olympic Committee, Major League Soccer, National Hockey League, Formula One, Uefa and Google.

Elsewhere in the report it was revealed that “73 per cent of organisations who plan to expand their use of AI intend to do so in content creation and distribution”, while “31 per cent view betting and gaming as the D2C [direct to customer] revenue stream with the greatest opportunity, higher than any other category”.

“This report underscores our commitment to not only leading that charge through advanced, AI-powered products and solutions but also providing the strategic insights that help the entire sports ecosystem navigate a more digital, data-driven future,” Behshad Behzadi of sports tech company Sportradar said.