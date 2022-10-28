NatWest: No ‘signs of heightened financial distress’ from customers yet

NatWest has said it is not yet “seeing signs of heightened financial distress” from customers, after posting a £1.1bn flat quarterly profit.

Analysts had forecast a pre-tax profit of £1.2bn, with the bank just missing this.

Alison Rose, the chief executive, said the big four bank was “acutely aware of the challenges that people, families and businesses are facing up and down the country.”

While cash-strapped consumers had not been showing signs of distress, the bank was “very conscious of the growing concerns of our customers and we are closely monitoring any changes to their finances or behaviours.”