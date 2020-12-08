National Lottery minimum age to rise to 18 amid new gambling review

The government will increase the minimum age to play the National Lottery from 16 to 18 next Autumn and has launched a major review of gambling laws to make sure they are fit for the age of smartphone and in-play betting.

Ministers will weigh up whether online restrictions like stake and spend limits and extra protection for young people are needed. They will also look into advertising and promotional offers.

It comes 15 years after Tony Blair’s Labour government passed the Gambling Act of 2005.

“Whilst millions gamble responsibly, the Gambling Act is an analogue law in a digital age,” said culture secretary Oliver Dowden.

“From an era of having a flutter in a high street bookmaker, casino, racecourse or seaside pier, the industry has evolved at breakneck speed.

“This comprehensive review will ensure we are tackling problem gambling in all its forms to protect children and vulnerable people. It will also help those who enjoy placing a bet to do so safely.”

Lottery age increase follows other changes

The government has put a number of restrictions on gambling in place already. It cut the maximum stake for fixed-odds betting terminals. And it banned gambling using credit cards and made age checks tougher.

Its latest move – announced today – is to raise the minimum age for playing the National Lottery to 18 from 16. The new rule will come into force from October 2021.

The government said it was upping the age limit in response to changes in the Lottery. “There has been a growing trend towards online play and instant win games like scratchcards,” it said in its statement announcing the change.

The review will also look into whether gambling companies are doing enough to protect customers showing signs of problematic play. Findings will be used to inform any changes to the 2005 act.