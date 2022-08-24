National Burger Day 2022: We pick out London’s top patties

The Prince’s Sweet Cheesus burger

National Burger Day is upon us, that wonderful time of year where families come together to munch upon ground beef or their preferred vegetarian equivalent. To ensure the occasion doesn’t go unmarked, try popping into one of these places, where the burgers have the City A.M. seal of approval.

Dinings SW3

Chelsea Izakaya restaurant Dinings SW3 has created wagyu sliders in place of a regular burger. Slathered with teriyaki sauce and spicy sesame aioli, this is the perfect expression of National Burger Day from this Japanese restaurant with European influences.

• Lennox Gardens Mews, SW3 2JH

Double Standard’s burger

Double Standard

The bar and terrace at the Standard Hotel in King’s Cross has a classic bacon and blue cheese number served with fries that you can chomp on tomorrow, or a Bloody Mary ketchup, bacon and smoked cheddar burger with the option to add a fried egg if you want to wait for brunch this weekend.

• Standard Hotel, WC1H 8EG

Cocotte

Farm-to-table rotisserie restaurant Cocotte has – of course – chicken on the menu. Pop in for a panko crispy chicken burger served on a brioche bun, with an onion and tomato relish, shredded lettuce mixed with black pepper and mayo, and some pickled chillies.

• Various locations

Valderrama’s

Head down to chef James Cochran’s newly-opened Valderrama’s sports bar in Islington to find his selection of Around the Cluck burgers. Our pick is the Spice Up Your Life – mango chutney, pickled cucumber, curry sauce, Bombay mix, smoked yogurt, poppadom, and coriander with a Jerk hash brown on the side.

• 163 Upper St, N1 1US

Read more The Gardener’s Cottage and The Lookout are the perfect restaurants for the last weekend of the Fringe

The Prince

If you’re in west London, it’s worth checking out The Prince, which has a fantastic selection of burgers prepared by food vendor Filth & Co. We recommend the Sweet Cheesus (pictured above), a double beef patty with streaky bacon, American cheese, “Filthy” burger sauce, pickles and lettuce, in a brioche bun.

• 14 Lillie Rd, SW6 1TT

Nanny Bill’s

Vinegar Yard’s Nanny Bills is serving The Jam, consisting of a double beef patty, topped with smoked bacon, pink onions, and finished with bacon jam.

• Vinegar Yard, SE1 3QX