Murray set to make decision on playing Wimbledon TODAY

Andy Murray is set to decide whether he will play Wimbledon later today as the tournament gets underway at the All England Club.

The former world No1 and Wimbledon winner suffered an injury at Queen’s last month and underwent subsequent back surgery.

He has wildcard entries for the singles and the doubles, in which he is set to compete with his brother Jamie.

But Murray has left his decision to the last minute with every hope of playing the tournament before he retires at the end of this summer.

“It’s been obviously a tough 10 days or so since Queen’s,” Murray said. “Obviously I had the operation on the back, which wasn’t insignificant. I’ve just been trying to do everything that I can to try and get ready to start the tournament here.

“I don’t know if that’s going to be enough. I’ve been practising for the last few days. I played a set today. It went pretty well, but I still don’t have 100 per cent feeling and sensation in my leg yet.”

Added Murray: “It’s getting better every single day. Like I said a few days ago, I want to give it every single chance that I can to get there.

“I’m going to play another set again tomorrow. I’m doing some physical testing in the morning to see how far off I am from a physical perspective. Then I will probably make a decision tomorrow evening after that.”