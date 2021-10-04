Monday blues? Here is how 28 days of annual leave can turn into 68 days off work

Thanks to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Brits could enjoy 11 days off work while only using five days of holiday next year.

In fact, a’ holiday hack’ shows how Brits can maximise their annual leave over the next 12 months: taking 28 days of annual leave could translate into 68 days off work.

According to digital marketing agency NORTH, these are the dates to book off to maximise your annual leave and enjoy more time off over the next year.

With the late May bank holiday moving to the 2 June 2022, and the extra bank holiday added on the 3rd June for the Platinum Jubilee, Brits could use only 5 days of holiday, namely from 6 June to 10 June 2022 and to bag themselves 11 days of holiday next year.

How to get 68 days off with 28 days of annual leave

Source; NORTH

To extend this break further, Brits could book three more days off (before the 2nd June or after the 13th), for a two-week all inclusive holiday somewhere.

The pandemic may have cancelled many travel plans this year but with restrictions easing, the hack gives hope to many Brits who are looking to travel abroad next year.