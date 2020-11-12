Brits to get an extra Bank Holiday to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen’s 70th year on the throne will be marked with a “once in a generation” show in 2022, with an extra Bank Holiday for Brits to join in the celebrations.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden and Buckingham Palace announced the move this morning.

The late May Bank Holiday will be moved to Thursday June 2, with an extra Bank Holiday created on June 3.

JUBILEE BANK HOL



Delighted to announce a 4 day bank holiday to celebrate HMQ's Platinum Jubilee



We will put on a spectacular, once-in-a-generation show in 2022 to say thank you Ma'am for seven decades of dedication to our nationhttps://t.co/pM6UHWAUrh — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) November 12, 2020

The Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002 saw concerts outside Buckingham Palace and street parties up and down the country.