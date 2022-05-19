Pubs to rake in bank holiday sales with 90m pint prediction

Pubs will pocket some £105m in pint sales from the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday as millions of Brits flood to beer gardens to make the most of the extended weekend.

Around 90m pints are to be sold to thirsty punters, according to the British Beer and Pub Association’s (BBPA) forecast.

Pubs are eagerly hoping for record bank holiday sales with opening hours extended until 1am.

Landlords suffered a blow at Christmas when a Covid surge saw many pub goers cancel parties in favour of having a Covid-free holiday.

Jason Smith, who runs the White Swan in Otley, West Yorkshire, said it was “an opportunity to bounce back.”

However, businesses are keen to make the most of the spring bank holiday, organising community BBQs or brewing special beers to celebrate the Queen’s reign.

Publicans are hopeful good weather will further buoy trade. There was a robust “correlation” between the sun shining and stronger pint sales, Marston’s boss Andrew Andrea said.

“The Platinum Jubilee weekend is set to be a joyous occasion for the whole country, and pubs are looking forward to leading celebrations in their communities across the country. Pubs have always been a place for people to come together and it’s at special times like this that really shines through,” chief executive of the BBPA, Emma McClarkin said.

“Whether it’s toasting a special brew for Her Majesty the Queen or joining a Jubilee BBQ at your local, we hope people will celebrate at the pub and show their support for two great British institutions.”