Marston’s appoints new chief from Merlin Entertainments as long-standing Andrea hangs up hat

Pub chain Marston’s has appointed a new chief executive, Justin Platt, to replace the long-standing Andrew Andrea.

Justin Platt will take up the helm in early January next year. He has three decades worth of experience in hospitality and customer-facing businesses, including a 12-year stint at Legoland owner Merlin Entertainments.

Andrea has led Marston’s for 20 years, including through the pandemic, but has agreed with the board to step down immediately, only continuing with handover duties.

Andrea said: “I am extremely proud to have navigated Marston’s out of the pandemic as a focussed pub business and put in place a first-class management team who are achieving market outperformance.

“This is the right time for me to step down and I am confident the business is in great shape with strong future potential.”

Marston’s said Platt’s strategy experiences and “relentless focus on business results delivery” makes him perfect to lead the group through its next phase of development.

Platt said: “I am delighted to be joining Marston’s. The Company has massive potential and a passionate and talented team.”

The pub operator is bouncing back after a few rough years wading through pandemic lockdowns. Earlier this year, Andrea recently told City A.M. its food division is strong on the back of a menu update to serve “pub classics” such as fish and chips and pies.